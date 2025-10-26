NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Released — Check Steps To Download Junior Engineer Exam Hall Ticket PDF, Exam Date, And Important Instructions

Admit Card ReleaseThe National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has officially released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 on October 26, 2025, through its official website — nhpcindia.com. The NHPC JE Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025, with around 74,000 candidates expected to appear.

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is a mandatory document for all candidates and must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Released

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is now available for download on the official NHPC website. Candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer exam on October 29, 2025, can log in using their registration number and password to access the admit card. It is advised to download the admit card well in advance to avoid last-minute server issues or technical errors.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Direct Link Activated

NHPC has activated the admit card download link for the Junior Engineer exam on its official website, nhpcindia.com. The admit card includes essential details such as:

Examination centre address

Shift timing

Roll number

Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: Overview

Details Information Exam Name NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 Conducting Body National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Total Vacancies 248 City Slip Release October 16, 2025 Admit Card Release October 26, 2025 Exam Date October 29, 2025 Mode of Exam Offline (OMR-based) City Slip Access Email, SMS, Official Website Official Website nhpcindia.com

Steps to Download NHPC JE Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card easily:

Visit the official website — nhpcindia.com

Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage.

Select the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on Submit to view your admit card on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 carefully, including their name, roll number, exam venue, and reporting time. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the NHPC authorities before the examination date.