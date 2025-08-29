NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Non Executive Posts, Apply From September 2 At nhpcindia.com- Check Steps, Important Dates Here

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC), a Navratna company under the Government of India and Country’s largest hydropower organisation has officially released notification about the recruitment for the several non-executive posts including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Senior Accountant and more. All the candidates who are interested and eligible will be able to apply through the official website, i,e. nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

According to the official notice, the online application window will start on 2nd September, 2025 at 10 AM. And candidates will have time to fill the application form online till 1st October, 2025, 5 PM.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: You will find the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link to apply for recruitment of Non-Executives in NHPC through Computer based Examination.

Step 4: Register yourself using the contact details and then login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and then submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is Rs. 600 which is non-refundable and it’s Rs. 708 with taxes. And if there are any Bank Charges/Processing charges including GST (if any) will be extra borne by the candidate. Additionally, candidates who are from SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection Fees

The recruitment process includes a Computer-Based Online Test (CBT) and, where applicable, a Written Test. To qualify, candidates from the General, OBC, and Gen-EWS categories must secure at least 40 per cent of the total marks, while the minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is 35 per cent. According to the notification, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) at the Corporate Office in Faridabad based on their performance in the online test. During the DV process, biometric authentication of the selected candidates will also be carried out.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.