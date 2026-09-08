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NHRC directs authorities to ensure adequate hostel facilities for DU students

The complainant highlighted that the University of Delhi has around 72,000 undergraduate students, while the availability of hostel accommodation is highly inadequate.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
NHRC directs authorities to ensure adequate hostel facilities for DU students

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