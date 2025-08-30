Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953373https://zeenews.india.com/education/niacl-ao-recruitment-2025-registrations-ends-today-for-550-vacancies-at-newindia-co-in-check-direct-link-to-apply-here-2953373.html
NewsEducation
NIACL AO RECRUITMENT 2025

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Ends Today For 550 Vacancies At newindia.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

NIACL will end the registration process for the Administrative Officer Posts today, i.e. 30th August at newindia.co.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Ends Today For 550 Vacancies At newindia.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply HereNIACL AO Recruitment 2025

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will end the registration process for the Administrative Officer Posts today, i.e. 30th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the recruitment can now do it through the official website, i.e. newindia.co.in.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK