NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 Released At newindia.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIACL AO Scorecard 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Scorecard 2025 for the recruitment of Administrative Officer (Scale-I) posts. Candidates who appeared in any stage of the selection process can now check their individual scores by visiting the official website — newindia.co.in. To access the scorecard, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth.

The scorecard provides detailed section-wise marks as well as the total marks secured across all three stages — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The recruitment process was conducted in two phases, with the prelims held on January 30 and the mains exam on March 2. A total of 170 vacancies were announced for both Generalist and Specialist roles. The scorecards have been released for all candidates, regardless of whether they qualified in the recruitment process or not.

Candidates appointed to the officers' cadre on the company's regular payroll will be placed under a one-year probation period starting from their date of joining. If necessary, this probation period can be extended twice, with each extension lasting up to six months, allowing for a maximum extension of one additional year. The official notice states that, "The Company reserves the right to terminate the services of the candidate if found unsuitable at any time during the probation period or the extended probation period without any notice or assigning any reason thereof."

NIACL AO Scorecard 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the NIACL AO result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card for future use.

Candidates selected for these positions will receive a monthly salary of ₹51,000. In addition to the salary, they will also be entitled to various benefits such as pension, gratuity, leave travel subsidy (LTS), medical facilities, insurance coverage, and more.