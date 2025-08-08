NIACL Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 550 Administrative Officer Posts At newindia.co.in- Check Eligiblity, Application Fee And Other Details Here

NIACL Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 550 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) across various specialisations, including Generalists and Specialists. This recruitment offers an opportunity for graduates and postgraduates to secure a position in one of India’s leading public sector insurance companies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in. The application window will remain open from August 7 to August 30, 2025, and no applications will be accepted after the closing date.

The vacancies are spread across multiple specialisations, including Risk Engineers (50 posts), Automobile Engineers (75 posts), Legal Specialists (50 posts), Accounts Specialists (25 posts), Administrative Officer – Health (50 posts), IT Specialists (25 posts), Business Analysts (75 posts), Company Secretary (2 posts), Actuarial Specialists (5 posts), and Generalists (193 posts).

NIACL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying under the Generalist category must possess a graduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates). Specialist positions require specific qualifications in the relevant field, recognised by the Central Government.

Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age as on August 1, 2025 — born between August 2, 1995, and August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

NIACL Posts 2025: Here's how to apply

Go to the official NIACL website — newindia.co.in.

Navigate to the Recruitment section on the homepage.

Click on the link for NIACL AO Recruitment 2025.

Complete the registration process by entering the required basic details to generate your login credentials.

Sign in using these credentials and fill out the online application form.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the specified format.

Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, internet banking, or other available payment options.

Carefully review all details before submitting the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

NIACL Posts 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, while it is Rs 850 for all other applicants. Payments can be made through debit or credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet services.

The selection process will consist of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. The final merit list will be compiled in descending order, based on the combined scores of the main examination (objective test) and the interview.