NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins At nationalinsurance.nic.co.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has officially invited the online applications for the recruitment of 226 Administrative Officers (AO). All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The deadline to apply for the exam is till 3rd July, 2025. The aim of this drive is to fill 96 Specialist and 170 Generalist posts. The first phase, i.e. Preliminary examination will take place on 20th July, 2025 and the candidate who will clear this exam will be eligible for the next stage, i.e. Mains exam that will take place on 31st August, 2025, according to the official notice.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1:Go to the official NICL website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.

Step 4: Now register yourself by entering your contact details like your name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number correctly and complete the registration.

Step 5: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application by entering your personal and academic details correctly and submit the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the required application fees to complete the registration.

Step 8: Submit the application and save the copy for future reference.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for all the general category candidates is Rs. 1,000 and application fees for the SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs. 250 which needs to be paid in the online form at the time of the application submission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.