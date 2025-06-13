Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915651https://zeenews.india.com/education/nicl-ao-recruitment-2025-registration-begins-at-nationalinsurance-nic-co-in-check-steps-to-apply-other-details-here-2915651.html
NewsEducation
NICL AO RECRUITMENT 2025

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins At nationalinsurance.nic.co.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

NICL has officially invited the online applications for the recruitment of 226 Administrative Officers at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins At nationalinsurance.nic.co.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here NICL AO Recruitment 2025

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has officially invited the online applications for the recruitment of 226 Administrative Officers (AO). All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The deadline to apply for the exam is till 3rd July, 2025. The aim of this drive is to fill 96 Specialist and 170 Generalist posts. The first phase, i.e. Preliminary examination will take place on 20th July, 2025 and the candidate who will clear this exam will be eligible for the next stage, i.e. Mains exam that will take place on 31st August, 2025, according to the official notice.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1:Go to the official NICL website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. 

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.

Step 4: Now register yourself by entering your contact details like your name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number correctly and complete the registration.

Step 5: Now login into your account by entering the registered details. 

Step 6: Fill the application by entering your personal and academic details correctly and submit the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the required application fees to complete the registration. 

Step 8: Submit the application and save the copy for future reference.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for all the general category candidates is Rs. 1,000 and application fees for the SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs. 250 which needs to be paid in the online form at the time of the application submission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK