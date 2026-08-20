/NICL Assistant admit card 2026 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Check how to download hall ticket and key details

The National Insurance Company Limited has released the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026. If you're appearing for the Assistant exam, your hall ticket's ready for download now, over at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The admit card is released on the official NICL website, and candidates can download it from August 19 to August 27, 2026.
The Phase 1 (Prelims) examination will be conducted on August 27, 2026. This exam will be held in online mode and will carry a total of 100 marks.
Objective-type paper, 60 minutes, three sections to get through:
English Language
Reasoning Ability
Quantitative Aptitude
Candidates will have to secure minimum qualifying marks in each section as decided by the company.
Clear the prelims, and you move toward the main exam, but not everyone gets through. Shortlisting works out to roughly 15 times the number of vacancies, broken down by state and category, and it shifts depending on how many seats are actually available and how candidates perform.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 Assistant posts.
Here's the process, step by step:
Visit the official website: nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
Find the recruitment section on the homepage
Click "NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026"
Enter your login details on the page that opens
Submit to pull up your admit card
Go through it carefully and check every detail
Take a printout for exam use
For anyone gearing up for this exam, the admit card release is a big deal; don't let the window close on you. Download it early, double-check the details before exam day, and keep August 27, 2026 circled. Beyond that, staying tuned to the official NICL website is your best bet for anything that comes up next.
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