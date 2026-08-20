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  • /NICL Assistant admit card 2026 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Check how to download hall ticket and key details

NICL Assistant admit card 2026 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Check how to download hall ticket and key details

NICL has released the Assistant Admit Card 2026 on its official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket between August 19 and August 27, 2026, for the exam scheduled on August 27, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
NICL Assistant admit card 2026 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Check how to download hall ticket and key details
Image Credit: NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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