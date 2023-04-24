topStoriesenglish2598479
NIELIT LEVEL RESULTS 2023

NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023 Declared At nielit.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023: NIELIT awards grades to the student as per the secured marks, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, NIELIT O Level Result 2023 is released at the official website. On April 23, NIELIT released the results for the O, A, B, and C courses. Candidates who took the NIELIT January session exam can view and download their results by logging on to the official website-student.nielit.gov.in. Candidates will need to provide their User ID and password to gain access. NIELIT issued a notice official website stating, "PUBLIC NOTICE FOR CANDIDATES / INSTITUTES : Result for January, 2023 Examination cycle of O/A/B/C Level Examinations (Theory & Practical) has been declared on 23rd April, 2023."

NIELIT 2023 Result: How to check result 

  • Go to the official website-student.nielit.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, go to the Candidate's login portal
  • Now, enter your User ID and password
  • Access the NIELIT portal and check your result
  • Download and take a print out for the future references

NIELIT 2023 Result; direct link here

NIELIT Result 2023: Grading system

  • 85 per cent & Above: A
  • 65 to 74 per cent: B
  • 55 to 64 per cent: C
  • 50 to 54 per cent: D
  • Below 50 per cent: F – Fail

Candidates may also request the release of NIELIT answer sheets if necessary. The application must be submitted offline; for further details, visit the official website.

 

