NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023 Declared At nielit.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here
NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023: NIELIT awards grades to the student as per the secured marks, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
NIELIT O, A, B, C Level Results 2023: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, NIELIT O Level Result 2023 is released at the official website. On April 23, NIELIT released the results for the O, A, B, and C courses. Candidates who took the NIELIT January session exam can view and download their results by logging on to the official website-student.nielit.gov.in. Candidates will need to provide their User ID and password to gain access. NIELIT issued a notice official website stating, "PUBLIC NOTICE FOR CANDIDATES / INSTITUTES : Result for January, 2023 Examination cycle of O/A/B/C Level Examinations (Theory & Practical) has been declared on 23rd April, 2023."
NIELIT 2023 Result: How to check result
- Go to the official website-student.nielit.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, go to the Candidate's login portal
- Now, enter your User ID and password
- Access the NIELIT portal and check your result
- Download and take a print out for the future references
NIELIT 2023 Result; direct link here
NIELIT Result 2023: Grading system
- 85 per cent & Above: A
- 65 to 74 per cent: B
- 55 to 64 per cent: C
- 50 to 54 per cent: D
- Below 50 per cent: F – Fail
Candidates may also request the release of NIELIT answer sheets if necessary. The application must be submitted offline; for further details, visit the official website.
Live Tv