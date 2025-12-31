NIFT 2026 Registration Last Date Extended Till THIS Date: Apply At exams.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

NIFT 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the deadline to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) examination 2026. All the students who are interested in taking admission into the courses like Bachelor of Design (BDes) AND Master of Design (MBes) can now apply for it till 13th January, 2026 through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

And the last date to fill the form with the late fee is 16th January, 2026 but candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 5000.

NIFT 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Important Dates

The last to fill the online application form is 13th January, 2026

The last date to fill the form with late fee is 16th January, 2026.

The agency will open the correction window on 18th January, 2026.

The correction window will be closed on 19th January, 2026.

NIFT 2026 Registration: Application Fee

The application depends on the category of the candidates. The fees for the general category is Rs. 3000. SC, ST and female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 750.

And candidates belonging from Open, OBC-NCL and EWS category, who are applying for only one paper, then they will have to pay the fee of Rs. 2000. And candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD candidates and are applying for one paper will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

NIFT 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register yourself using the correct contact details.

Step 3: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 4: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions.

Step 5: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.