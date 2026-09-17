/NIFT 2027 exam dates out: Application form to open in December

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to roll out the NIFT 2027 admission cycle in the coming months, giving aspiring fashion and design students a clear timeline to plan their preparation and applications. NTA conducts the NIFT Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) on behalf of the National Institute of Fashion Technology for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across NIFT's campuses in India.
All dates remain provisional until NTA publishes the official notification, which typically arrives alongside the application form.
Candidates must know that the NIFT 2027 will be held in two stages:
Stage 1: Comprises the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT). Candidates applying for B.Des and M.Des programmes must appear for both, while those applying for B.FTech, M.FTech, and MFM need only take the GAT. From the 2026 cycle onward, the exam has run in hybrid mode — GAT is computer-based, while CAT is conducted on paper.
Stage 2: Shortlisted candidates move on to the Situation Test for B.Des applicants, or a Personal Interview for postgraduate programmes.
For UG programmes, candidates must have passed Class 12 (or an equivalent qualification) from a recognised board; those applying for B.FTech additionally need Mathematics as a subject.
For PG programmes, a bachelor's degree in a relevant field from a recognised university is required.
Candidates are advised to keep their application number safe, as it will be needed to download the admit card and for further stages of the admission process.
Candidates must know that once the correction window closes after the application deadline, no further edits to the form will be permitted, except in specific cases outlined by NTA.
Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the release of the information bulletin, exam city intimation slip, and admit card, as NTA is expected to notify all updates there rather than through any other channel.
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