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NIFT 2027 exam dates out: Application form to open in December

Candidates must know that once the correction window closes after the application deadline, no further edits to the form will be permitted, except in specific cases outlined by NTA.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
NIFT 2027 exam dates out: Application form to open in December
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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