NIFT Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At nift.ac.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

NIFT Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website, nift.ac.in, by entering their email ID and date of birth. As per the official schedule, NIFT 2025 is set to take place on February 9, 2025, in two formats: Computer-Based Test (CBT-GAT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT-CAT). Candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam hall for entry.

The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must bring to the exam, along with a valid photo ID. It will include details such as the exam shift, centre, and date for NIFT 2025. Candidates should keep it safe for the admission and counselling process.

Before releasing the admit card, NTA will issue the city intimation slip, which provides important details about the exam centre. This slip helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation ahead of the exam. The city intimation slip is expected to be available in January 2025. However, there’s no official information regarding the release of admit card and exam city slip.

NIFT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website: nift.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the NIFT Admit Card 2025 download link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The NIFT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and review it

Step 6: Save it for future reference

NIFT Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card