NIFT Result 2025 OUT At nift.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Other Details Here

NIFT Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the NIFT examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. nift.ac.in.

The result will be declared for graduate and postgraduate. The NIFT examination took place on 9th February, 2025. The final result has been declared on the basis of written exam and personal interview performance of candidates. The personal interview took place from 26th May 2025 to 3rd June, 2025. For the UG programmes, a total of 10,869 candidates had registered; however, only 8,859 appeared for the exam, leading to an overall attendance rate of 81.51%.

NIFT 2025 Final Result: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official NIFT website- nift.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Final Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like application number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NIFT result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

All the candidates who are shortlisted for the counselling process will have to get their these documents verified, their NIFT 2025 Admit Card, their scorecard, mark sheets and certificates of class 10th and 12th result, category certificate if applicable along with their transfer and migration certificate, their recent passport size photos and valid ID proof. NIFT is expected to start the counseling procedure in June but the official date has not been released yet, they will release the schedule of the counseling session soon. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.