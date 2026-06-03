NIFT result 2026 out for UG and PG programmes; counselling process to begin soon

NIFT result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 at the official website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official NIFT admission portal using their application credentials.

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The results have been released for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Artisan and NLEA categories.

The NIFTEE scorecard will include candidates' cumulative scores, Common Merit Rank (CMR), All India Rank and merit position, which will be used for the admission and seat-allocation process.

Admission to NIFT programmes is based on performance across multiple stages of the selection process, including the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT), Situation Test for UG candidates and interview rounds for eligible postgraduate applicants.

The final merit list has been prepared by assigning weightage to these components.

How to download NIFT result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official NIFTEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

Click on the "NIFT 2026 Final Result" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number, password or date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

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With the declaration of results, NIFT is expected to commence the counselling and seat-allotment process.

Candidates who have secured a Common Merit Rank will be required to register on the counselling portal, pay the prescribed fee and fill in their preferred campuses and academic programmes. Final seat allocation will be based on merit rank, category and seat availability.

According to official data, over 12,000 candidates were shortlisted for the Stage 2 examination, with more than 10,000 appearing for the test.