NIFTEE Exam City Slip 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIFTEE Exam City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip on January 31, 2025. Candidates appearing for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) - 2025 can check it on the official NIFT website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The exam will take place on February 9, 2025, at multiple centers across India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode for the 2025-26 academic session. It will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates can download both documents from the same official website. Those appearing for the NIFT 2025 entrance exam must carry a hard copy of their NIFT Exam Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving license, or school/college ID, and a self-declaration form.

NIFTEE Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official NIFT website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Click on the NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip link on the homepage.

A new page will open—log in with your details.

Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Check the details and download the slip.

Print a copy for future use.

The GAT (General Ability Test) will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, while the CAT (Creative Ability Test) will be conducted as a Pen-and-Paper-Based Test (PBT). If any candidate has trouble downloading or checking the NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip, they can call 011-40759000 or email nift@nta.ac.in for help.