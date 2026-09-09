/NIOS admit card 2026 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Download hall ticket now

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS admit card 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students who are appearing in the upcoming public examination at the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Students who have registered for the NIOS exam 2026 can now download their NIOS hall ticket 2026 from the official website.
Candidates must know that the NIOS hall ticket 2026 is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the examination hall. Also, it must be noted that here is no offline provision for the NIOS admit card 2026.
Who can download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026?
- Only students who have paid their examination fee for this session
- Students whose photograph is already on record with NIOS
Candidates should know that if the hall ticket does not generate due to a missing photo or pending fee payment, students should contact their Regional Centre immediately.
Steps to download NIOS Hall Ticket 2026
- Visit the official website — sdmis.nios.ac.in
- Go to the "Hall Ticket" section on the homepage, or open the direct hall ticket link
- Enter your 12-digit enrollment number
- Select the relevant hall ticket type (Theory/Practical, as applicable)
- Click on "Submit" or "Download Hall Ticket"
- Your admit card will appear on screen with your personal details and exam schedule
- Verify all the details carefully
- Download the file and take a printout
Details Mentioned on NIOS Hall Ticket 2026
- Student's name and enrollment number
- Father's/Mother's name
- Photograph and signature
- Exam centre name and address
- Subject-wise exam schedule with date and time
- Reporting time and instructions to be followed during the exam
Important Instructions for Students:
- Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre every day
- No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid hall ticket
- In case of any discrepancy in the details name, subject, photograph, etc, contact the Regional Centre or NIOS Student Support Services right away for correction
- Keep the hall ticket safe until the results are declared, in case it's needed later
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