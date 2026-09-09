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NIOS admit card 2026 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Download hall ticket now

Students who have registered for the NIOS exam 2026 can now download their NIOS hall ticket 2026 from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
NIOS admit card 2026 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Download hall ticket now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NIOS admit card 2026 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Download hall ticket now
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