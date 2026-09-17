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NIOS bridge course 2026: Six-month programme launched for B.Ed primary teachers, Check eligibility

Eligible teachers can apply through the dedicated NIOS bridge course portal.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
NIOS bridge course 2026: Six-month programme launched for B.Ed primary teachers, Check eligibility

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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