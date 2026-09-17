/NIOS bridge course 2026: Six-month programme launched for B.Ed primary teachers, Check eligibility

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) on September 16 in New Delhi, aimed at in-service primary school teachers who hold a B.Ed degree. The programme will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and has been designed under the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Those appointed outside this window are not covered under the present course and may need to check separate provisions, if applicable, under related court orders.
The curriculum leans on child-centred, inclusive, and developmentally appropriate teaching methods, aiming to strengthen classroom practice at the foundational and primary levels.
Eligible teachers can apply through the dedicated NIOS bridge course portal.
Registration windows have opened and closed in phases over the past year to accommodate different batches of eligible teachers, so candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for the latest registration dates and instructions before applying.
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