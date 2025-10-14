NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025 Begins Today- Check Important Guidelines Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling will start the NIOS board exam 2025 for Class 10th and 12th today, i.e. 14th October, 2025. The exam will take place in a single shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM for most of the papers and from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM for some papers.

The first of class 12th is Early Childhood Card and Education and class 10th exam will start will Sanskrit Sahitya or Entrepreneurship. The exams for both the classes 10th and 12th will end on 18th November, 2025.

Also Read: AISSEE Admission 2026: Sainik School Class 6th, 9th Registration Underway At nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025: Exam Guidelines Here

Candidates appearing for the examination must bring their hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

All examinees are required to arrive at the examination centre at the reporting time specified on their admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Candidates should carry only essential stationery items such as pens and other materials explicitly mentioned in the admit card. Bringing unnecessary items may cause delays during security checks.

The use or possession of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any other prohibited devices is strictly banned inside the examination premises. Candidates are advised not to carry such items to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

Also Read: SSC GD Result 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecards Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025: When Is Result Expected?

The result of the exam is expected to be declared in 7 weeks after the last exam. Once out, the result will be available on the official website of NIOS. Successful candidates will receive their Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate directly through their respective Accredited Institutions (AIs). In cases where an AI has been cancelled, these documents will be dispatched by post to the candidates’ residential addresses registered with NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.