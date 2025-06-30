Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924492https://zeenews.india.com/education/nios-class-10th-result-2025-declared-at-results-nios-ac-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2924492.html
NewsEducation
NIOS CLASS 10TH RESULT 2025

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED At results.nios.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NIOS has officially announced the Class 10th Result 2025 today, i.e. 30th June at results.nios.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED At results.nios.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here NIOS Class 10th Result 2025

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the Class 10th Result 2025 today, i.e. 30th June, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website-results.nios.ac.in.

To view the results, candidates will need to enter their enrollment number and the security captcha code. The NIOS Class 10 exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025. Meanwhile, the Class 12 results were already declared on June 16, 2025. Additionally, students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker app.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of the result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your enrolment number and captcha code correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NIOS Class 10th result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS

Sometimes due to heavy traffic websites stop working at the time of the result, in that case students can simply check their results via SMS without any internet connection, they have to open the SMS application and type the message in this format, “NIOS10 along with their enrolment number and send it to- 5676750 and they will receive the result in SMS format.

Students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in all the subjects (at least five subjects, including one language) and overall aggregate to be considered pass. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK