NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At results.nios.ac.in- Steps to Check Marks Via SMS, Website

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the result for class 10th 2025 soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10 exams can now check their results through the official website, i.e. results.nios.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their enrolment number along with security captcha code to access their result. The NIOS Class 10th examination was conducted from 9th April, 2025 ro 19th May, 2025. And the NIOS Class 12th result was declared on 16th June, 2025. Additionally, candidates will also be able to access their results through the DigiLocker application.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of the result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your enrolment number and captcha code correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NIOS Class 10th result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS

Sometimes due to heavy traffic websites stop working at the time of the result, in that case students can simply check their results via SMS without any internet connection, they have to open the SMS application and type the message in this format, “NIOS10 along with their enrolment number and send it to- 5676750 and they will receive the result in SMS format.

Students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in all the subjects (at least five subjects, including one language) and overall aggregate to be considered pass. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.