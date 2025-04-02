NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released At nios.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Hall Ticket for the 2025 board exams. The admit card is available for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the Secondary and Senior Secondary exams. Candidates can download it from the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from April 9 to May 19, 2025, at exam centers across India and overseas. All exams will take place in a single shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, with no changes to the schedule.

The Class 10 exams will start with the Bharatiya Darshan paper, while the Class 12 exams will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper. The last exams for Class 10 will be Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakaran, while Class 12 will conclude with Carnatic Sangeet, Employability Skills, and Sanskrit Sahitya papers.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on the link for NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2025.

Enter your enrollment number and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future use.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Student's Name

Enrollment Number

Roll Number

Exam Date and Timing

Subject Names and Codes

Exam Centre Address

Important Instructions for the Exam

NIOS Board Exam 2025: Important instructions