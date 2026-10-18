/NIOS hall ticket 2026 out: Download October session admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the October-November 2026 theory exams. Students who are appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams can download the NIOS hall ticket 2026 online from the official portal, sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the schedule, NIOS theory exam will begin on 22 October.
Practical exams were held from 14 to 29 September, and those hall tickets came out on 9 September.
Once the NIOS hall ticket 2026 is downloaded, chekc the following details on it.
After downloading the NIOS hall ticker October session, candidates are advised to check all the mentioned details on the admit card. If anything is wrong, such as a name, subject or centre, contact your study centre or NIOS regional centre quickly, before the exams begin.
Students are advised to carry a printed hall ticket to the exam hall. Students will not be allowed to appear without it.
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