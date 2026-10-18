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NIOS hall ticket 2026 out: Download October session admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in

After downloading the NIOS hall ticker October session, candidates are advised to check all the mentioned details on the admit card. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
NIOS hall ticket 2026 out: Download October session admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NIOS hall ticket 2026 out: Download October session admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in
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