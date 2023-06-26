topStoriesenglish2627058
NewsEducation
NIOS CLASS 10TH RESULT 2023

NIOS Result 2023: NIOS Class 10th Result Declared At results.nios.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

NIOS 10th Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling has announced class 10th result, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download scorecard. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NIOS Result 2023: NIOS Class 10th Result Declared At results.nios.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

NIOS Result 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Public Examination result of Class 10. The Class 10 exam results can be checked and accessed at the official websites results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. To access and download the NIOS public exam scorecard, students will have to use their enrollment numbers. NIOS exam was held from April 6 to May 8. To access the NIOS Marksheet, students must input their registration number.

NIOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

NIOS Result 2023: Steps to check scores here

1. Visit the official website-results.nios.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the NIOS Result link (will be available after the result is announced).

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter the roll number and other details as asked.

5. Access the result and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

NIOS Class 10 Result 2023: Steps To Check Via SMS

Type NIOS10RollNumber and send it to 56263. The result will be sent to the mobile number.

NIOS Result 2023: Important Details

The NIOS public exam result Class 10 and Class 12 scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

Candidates must check the details such as the Candidate's name, Date of Birth, Enrollment number, Course/Class, Examination schedule, Total Marks, Qualifying Marks, Mother's name, Father's name, and others after downloading the marksheet.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'