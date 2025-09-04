NIRF Ranking 2025: Education Ministry To Announce Top Colleges, Universities Today At nirfindia.org- Check Details

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has announced that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 results will be declared on September 4. The 10th edition of the NIRF rankings will be published by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) on the official website, nirfindia.org. This year’s rankings were delayed after the Madras High Court imposed a temporary stay, citing concerns over data transparency and accuracy. With the matter now resolved, the Education Ministry is proceeding with the release of the rankings.

So far, the NIRF has been ranking institutions across 16 categories, such as overall, university, college, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, law, architecture, dental, and agriculture, among others. For 2025, three new categories have been added:

Open Universities

Skill Universities

State-Funded Public Universities

Additionally, institutions will now have the option to be ranked under a new SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) category, which focuses on sustainability, social impact, and inclusive growth.

Institutions will continue to be assessed across six key parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (30%), Research and Professional Practice (30%), Graduation Outcomes (20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (10%), and Perception (10%). However, the weightage assigned to these parameters may vary slightly depending on the category of the institution.

In a major policy shift, NIRF has introduced negative marking for retracted research papers. Institutions publishing flawed or retracted research will face penalties in their final scores. This step is aimed at strengthening research integrity and credibility.

Past year trends

Last year, the NIRF India Rankings were announced on August 12, while in 2023 they were released on June 5. In the previous years, the rankings were declared on July 15 (2022), September 9 (2021), and June 11 (2020). In the 2024 rankings, IIT Madras secured the top spot in both overall and engineering categories. IISc Bangalore was ranked first in the universities and research categories, while IIT Roorkee led in architecture and planning. Under innovation, IIT Bombay topped the list, and Hindu College was named the best college.

In management, IIM Ahmedabad ranked first, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode in second and third place. Jamia Hamdard was the top institute in pharmacy, AIIMS New Delhi ranked best in medical, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed first in the dental category