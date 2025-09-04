Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955364https://zeenews.india.com/education/nirf-rankings-2025-released-iit-madras-retains-no-1-spot-full-list-here-2955364.html
NewsEducation
NIRF RANKINGS 2025 RELEASED

NIRF Rankings 2025 Released: IIT Madras Retains No 1 Spot; Full List Here

The announcement was postponed after the Madras High Court imposed a temporary stay following complaints related to transparency and accuracy of data, details below.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIRF Rankings 2025 Released: IIT Madras Retains No 1 Spot; Full List Here

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4. Students, parents, and institutions can access the rankings on the official website, nirfindia.org. IIT Madras has once again claimed the top position in the overall category. This year marks the 10th edition of the NIRF rankings, which were released after a brief delay due to a temporary stay by the Madras High Court over concerns related to transparency and data accuracy.

In the previous year, IIT Madras secured the overall top spot for the sixth consecutive time, while Hindu College was ranked the best college in the country. Additionally, IIT Madras and AIIMS Delhi led the engineering and medical categories, respectively.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Medical colleges

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rank 1 – AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2 – Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science

Rank 3 – Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science

Rank 4 – Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 5 – Manipal College of Dental Sciences

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top IIT Colleges

1 – IIT Madras

2 – IIT Delhi

3 – IIT Bombay

4 – IIT Kanpur

5 – IIT Kharagpur

The 2025 rankings span over 16 categories, including Engineering, Management, Medical, Law, and Research Institutions. A new category on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been added, highlighting the increasing focus on sustainability in education. The assessment is carried out on factors such as teaching quality, research performance, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and overall reputation.

Institutions will continue to be assessed across six key parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (30%), Research and Professional Practice (30%), Graduation Outcomes (20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (10%), and Perception (10%). However, the weightage assigned to these parameters may vary slightly depending on the category of the institution.

In a major policy shift, NIRF has introduced negative marking for retracted research papers. Institutions publishing flawed or retracted research will face penalties in their final scores. This step is aimed at strengthening research integrity and credibility

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aastha Sharma

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK