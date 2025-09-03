Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954875https://zeenews.india.com/education/nirf-rankings-2025-to-be-released-tomorrow-at-nirfindia-org-check-details-here-2954875.html
NewsEducation
NIRF RANKING 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 To Be Released On September 4 At nirfindia.org- Check Details Here

NIRF Rankings 2025: Institutions are judged on factors like teaching, learning, research, graduation results, outreach, and overall reputation. For 2025, the rankings are expected to include a new category on sustainability, along with changes like negative marking for research papers that are withdrawn, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIRF Rankings 2025 To Be Released On September 4 At nirfindia.org- Check Details Here

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4. Students and colleges can view the rankings on the official website, nirfindia.org. This will be the 10th edition of the rankings. The release was delayed after the Madras High Court put a temporary hold following complaints about transparency and accuracy of data. The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) releases these rankings every year. Institutions are judged on factors like teaching, learning, research, graduation results, outreach, and overall reputation. For 2025, the rankings are expected to include a new category on sustainability, along with changes like negative marking for research papers that are withdrawn.

In 2024, higher education institutions were evaluated under 16 categories, which included overall, universities, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, dental, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied fields, innovation, skill universities, open universities, state public universities, and research institutions.

Also Read: ICAI CA Final And Inter Exams Delayed In Punjab, Jammu Amid Severe Weather And Flood Situation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Last year, the NIRF India Rankings were announced on August 12, while in 2023 they were released on June 5. In the previous years, the rankings were declared on July 15 (2022), September 9 (2021), and June 11 (2020). In the 2024 rankings, IIT Madras secured the top spot in both overall and engineering categories. IISc Bangalore was ranked first in the universities and research categories, while IIT Roorkee led in architecture and planning. Under innovation, IIT Bombay topped the list, and Hindu College was named the best college.

In management, IIM Ahmedabad ranked first, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode in second and third place. Jamia Hamdard was the top institute in pharmacy, AIIMS New Delhi ranked best in medical, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed first in the dental category.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aastha Sharma

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK