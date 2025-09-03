NIRF Rankings 2025 To Be Released On September 4 At nirfindia.org- Check Details Here

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4. Students and colleges can view the rankings on the official website, nirfindia.org. This will be the 10th edition of the rankings. The release was delayed after the Madras High Court put a temporary hold following complaints about transparency and accuracy of data. The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) releases these rankings every year. Institutions are judged on factors like teaching, learning, research, graduation results, outreach, and overall reputation. For 2025, the rankings are expected to include a new category on sustainability, along with changes like negative marking for research papers that are withdrawn.

In 2024, higher education institutions were evaluated under 16 categories, which included overall, universities, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, dental, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied fields, innovation, skill universities, open universities, state public universities, and research institutions.

Last year, the NIRF India Rankings were announced on August 12, while in 2023 they were released on June 5. In the previous years, the rankings were declared on July 15 (2022), September 9 (2021), and June 11 (2020). In the 2024 rankings, IIT Madras secured the top spot in both overall and engineering categories. IISc Bangalore was ranked first in the universities and research categories, while IIT Roorkee led in architecture and planning. Under innovation, IIT Bombay topped the list, and Hindu College was named the best college.

In management, IIM Ahmedabad ranked first, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode in second and third place. Jamia Hamdard was the top institute in pharmacy, AIIMS New Delhi ranked best in medical, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed first in the dental category.