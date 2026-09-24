/Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit

Nisarga Adhikary, the 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher who first came to national attention for exposing vulnerabilities in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, has now been added to the US Department of Justice's Hall of Fame — an acknowledgements page the department maintains to credit independent researchers who responsibly report security flaws in its systems.
Adhikary said he found a critical vulnerability in one of the DOJ's largest law enforcement systems while browsing the department's site and running some of his own custom scripts. He reported the flaw roughly a week before the recognition came through, and the department validated and patched the issue within that week, he said.
He wasn't paid for the disclosure, but was credited on the DOJ's Hall of Fame page — a form of recognition many independent security researchers actively work toward. He did not disclose further details about the vulnerability or name the affected system, citing responsible disclosure norms, and shared a screenshot of the DOJ's acknowledgements page on X to confirm the listing.
Got added to US DoJ (Department of Justice) Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/bDIFL5SoY9— nisarga (@ni5arga) September 22, 2026
This isn't Adhikary's only brush with US federal systems. He said he separately reported a vulnerability in a US Department of Defense/military system, which was validated as well, though remediation there is still under way. He has also received a "Thanks" acknowledgement from the US Department of Defense on HackerOne, the platform widely used for coordinated vulnerability disclosure.
Adhikary first drew attention in India back in May, when he published a blog post detailing multiple vulnerabilities he claimed to have found in CBSE's OSM portal — the system introduced this year for examiners to digitally evaluate scanned Class 12 answer sheets.
He said he had first discovered the flaws in February and reported them to CERT-In, India's Computer Emergency Response Team, before going public with his findings months later. CBSE denied that its portal could be compromised, but the disclosure triggered a wider debate around the security of India's rapidly digitising examination infrastructure, given that nearly 9.8 million answer sheets were being evaluated through the OSM system this year.
The episode also opened doors for Adhikary professionally. In June, IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity hub, C3iHub, appointed him as an OSINT and Threat Intelligence Engineer — a role in which he analyses publicly available information and helps identify cybersecurity threats. Institute director Manindra Agrawal said Adhikary was picked purely for his technical ability, making him one of the youngest engineers on the institute's cybersecurity team.
His latest recognition from the US DOJ adds an international dimension to a story that started with a teenager questioning the security of his own board exam portal.
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