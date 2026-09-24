Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit

Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit

Nisarga Adhikary, who made headlines earlier this year for flagging security gaps in CBSE's marking portal, says the US Department of Justice credited him after he reported a critical flaw in one of its law enforcement systems.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit
2
3
4
5