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NLSIU cancels 34th convocation as students oppose CJI, BCI chief attendance

Students will be given the choice of having their degree certificates couriered to them or picking them up in person from the campus.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
NLSIU cancels 34th convocation as students oppose CJI, BCI chief attendance

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NLSIU cancels 34th convocation as students oppose CJI, BCI chief attendance
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