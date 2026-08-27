/NLSIU cancels 34th convocation as students oppose CJI, BCI chief attendance

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru has called off its 34th Annual Convocation, which was due to take place on September 12, 2026.
In its notice, the university pointed to "unavoidable circumstances" as the reason, and the decision comes at a time when students and alumni have been pushing back against the proposed attendance of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the event.
Graduating students were informed of the cancellation through an official notice dated August 27.
The university had earlier indicated August 3 as the tentative date for the ceremony before it was rescheduled to September 12.
While the physical ceremony has been scrapped, this does not affect students' degrees. NLSIU has said degrees will instead be conferred in absentia, once the required approvals come through from the university's governing bodies.
Students will be given the choice of having their degree certificates couriered to them or picking them up in person from the campus.
The university is expected to share a fresh form along with details on how students can indicate which option they prefer.
The cancellation follows objections raised by more than 700 NLSIU students and alumni over the planned participation of CJI Surya Kant and BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra in the convocation.
Along with opposing their presence, the group had also called for an unconditional apology from the BCI in connection with the recent row involving students of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.
That controversy began after some NALSAR students objected to CJI Surya Kant being invited to their own convocation. In response, the BCI had issued an order that would have barred the university's 2026 graduating batch from enrolling as advocates, though it withdrew the order soon after.
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra later apologised, saying students' independent thinking and genuine concerns deserved to be respected.
The episode sparked a broader conversation within legal circles about how much room law students have to voice disagreement with decisions made by senior figures in the judiciary and the legal profession.
NLSIU's notice on August 27 did not go into specifics about what prompted the cancellation. It simply noted that, despite efforts on the university's part, the 34th Annual Convocation would not be able to go ahead as scheduled.
As a result, the university has settled on an alternative approach for this year's graduating batch: degrees will be formally awarded, just without the ceremony that would normally accompany them.
The move is a rare one for an institution of NLSIU's standing, and it adds another chapter to the ongoing debate around the relationship between law students, academic institutions, and senior members of the judiciary and Bar.
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