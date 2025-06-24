NMIMS NPAT Result 2025 OUT At npat.nmims.edu- Check Direct Link,Other Details Here

NMIMS NPAT Result 2025: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially declared the results for National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) 2025 today, i.e. 24th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the result through the official website, i.e. npat.nmims.edu.

Candidates will have to enter their registration ID along with date of birth to check their qualifying status through the website on the login dashboard. The should be aware that separate merit lists will be published for each course

NMIMS NPAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- npat.nmims.edu.

Step 2: You will see the ‘NPAT Login’ button on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration ID and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, NPAT 2025 Merit list will appear on your screen along with the qualifying status.

Step 6: Check all the details and your qualifying status.

Step 7: Save and download the PDF for future use.

NMIMS NPAT Result 2025: Colleges That Accept the NPAT Scores

Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce/School of Commerce

Centre for International Studies

School of Branding & Advertising

Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics / School of Economics.

Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts

Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management

Candidates who are selected will have to either accept or reject the admission offer. And if they decide to accept it then they will have to upload a scanned copy of their signature and pay the required course fee to confirm their admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.