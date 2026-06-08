‘No early exit, no late entry’: Important rules for Re- NEET 2026 by NTA; Check complete exam day guidelines here

Re-NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the Re-NEET 2026 exam on June 21, 2026. The officials have released the Re-NEET city intimation slip 2026 for the candidates, which will help them to accommodate themselves to their exam centres.

Before appearing for the Re- NEET 2026, candidates who are appearing for the upcoming examination must know the set of important guidelines issued by the authorities to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the test.

Aspirants are advised to carefully read the instructions and make necessary preparations well in advance of the examination day.

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No entry after gate closure

According to the guidelines, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time of 1:30 PM.

Authorities have urged candidates to reach the venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Additionally, no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the examination.

Visit the exam centre in advance

To avoid confusion on the day of the examination, candidates are advised to verify the location of their allotted examination centre at least one day before the exam.

This will help them estimate travel time and plan their journey accordingly.

Carry a Valid Photo ID

Candidates must bring a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre which they have mentioned in their NEET application form 2026. Accepted documents include:

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Voter ID Card

Passport

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Candidates must note that failure to produce a valid ID may result in denial of entry to the examination venue.

Items allowed inside the examination centre

Candidates will be permitted to carry only a limited number of items into the examination hall. These include:

A personal transparent water bottle

Two passport-size photographs (one for the admit card and one for the attendance sheet)

PwD/PwBD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable

Also, candidates must affix a postcard-size photograph in the designated space on the downloaded admit card printed on an A4-size sheet.

Electronic devices strictly prohibited

The authorities have strictly prohibited candidates from carrying any personal belongings, including:

Mobile phones

Smart watches

Bluetooth devices

Calculators

Electronic gadgets

Any other banned items mentioned in the Information Bulletin

Candidates are advised not to bring valuables to the examination centre, as officials will not be responsible for their safekeeping.

Candidates should carefully review all examination-day instructions, carry the required documents, avoid prohibited items, and reach the examination centre before the gate closing time.

Following the prescribed guidelines will help ensure a hassle-free examination experience.



