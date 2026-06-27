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'No need to panic, you can change marks later,' DU reassures CBSE students during UG admission process

Delhi University has started UG admissions and advised CBSE students waiting for revised results to use their pre-evaluation marks for now. Students can update their marks later once the revised results are officially released.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
'No need to panic, you can change marks later,' DU reassures CBSE students during UG admission process
Image Credit: ANI

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