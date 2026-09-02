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'No one should rush this process': BPSC exam postponed, says Bihar Education Minister

The state Education Minister said the number of candidates is very high and BPSC requires time for the preparations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
'No one should rush this process': BPSC exam postponed, says Bihar Education Minister

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