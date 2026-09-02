/'No one should rush this process': BPSC exam postponed, says Bihar Education Minister

"Our demand concerns the discriminatory treatment--akin to untouchability--meted out to students and young people regarding the BPSC; a bias favouring the wealthy over the poor has been evident, and the results themselves appear to have been rigged. The BJP government intends to keep the poor impoverished, preventing them from advancing. That is why we are marching to the Raj Bhavan today; we will not leave until the exam process is revoked. Furthermore, we demand the resignation of the Education Minister," he said.