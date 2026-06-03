No secret formula, just smart preparation: 7 lessons from JEE advanced toppers

With the JEE Advanced 2026 results now declared, thousands of Class 11 and 12 students have already begun their journey towards the next edition of one of India's toughest engineering entrance examinations.

Also Read: How staying away from social media helped Bihar's Shubham Kumar secure AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026

This year's AIR 1 holder, Shubham Kumar from Bihar's Gaya, along with other top rankers, has highlighted several common habits that contributed to their success.

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Their journeys reveal that cracking JEE Advanced is not just about studying longer hours it's about studying smarter, staying disciplined, and maintaining mental balance.

1. Conceptual clarity matters more than memorisation

One of the biggest takeaways from this year's toppers is the importance of understanding concepts rather than relying on rote learning. Students must focus on the "why" behind formulas and theories often perform better than those who merely memorize solutions.

2. Social media can be a major distraction

AIR 1 Shubham Kumar has openly credited his success to staying away from social media during his preparation. He maintained a self-imposed restriction on social media platforms and used his phone primarily for communicating with parents and teachers.

For future aspirants, this serves as a reminder that reducing digital distractions can significantly improve concentration and productivity.

3. Consistency beats extreme study hours

Many students believe that studying 14 to 16 hours daily is necessary to crack JEE Advanced. However, several toppers this year emphasized consistency over marathon study sessions.

Reports suggest that Shubham followed a structured routine, focusing on regular study, revision, and practice rather than chasing unrealistic study-hour targets.

Maintaining a sustainable schedule helped him avoid burnout while staying productive.

4. Mock tests are non-negotiable

A common trait among successful candidates is extensive practice through mock tests and previous years' question papers.

Mock tests help students:

Improve speed and accuracy.

Identify weak areas.

Develop exam temperament.

Learn effective time management.

Experts often stress that solving questions under exam-like conditions is as important as learning theory.

Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

5. Mental health is part of preparation

Another important lesson from this year's top performers is the emphasis on mental well-being. Shubham revealed that he used meditation to deal with stress and reserved time for activities such as cricket and badminton.

Similarly, AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar highlighted the importance of staying mentally strong throughout the preparation journey.

The message is clear: preparation is not only academic but also psychological.

6. Healthy competition can accelerate growth

Interestingly, AIR 1 Shubham Kumar and AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar studied together, lived in the same hostel, and motivated each other during preparation.

Their story demonstrates that healthy competition can push students to improve continuously.

Instead of viewing peers as rivals, aspirants can benefit from collaborative learning, discussions, and mutual support.

7. Success requires patience and long-term commitment

JEE Advanced success is rarely the result of last-minute preparation. Most top rankers spend two years or more building a strong foundation and refining their problem-solving skills.

Shubham's journey involved two years of focused preparation in Kota, where he remained committed to his goal despite challenges and distractions.

For aspirants beginning their preparation today, patience and consistency may prove more valuable than any shortcut.