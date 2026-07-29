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No shorts allowed: St Stephen's college issues fresh campus regulations

The Council also advised the college, noting that the shortlisting criteria adopted by it were not in accordance with university rules and were flawed.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
No shorts allowed: St Stephen's college issues fresh campus regulations

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