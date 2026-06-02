No social media, no shortcuts: How Bihar's Shubham Kumar became JEE Advanced 2026 AIR 1

Shubham Kumar from Bihar's Gaya district has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder in JEE Advanced 2026, which is one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations.

Scoring an impressive 330 out of 360 marks, the 18-year-old's achievement is the result of years of disciplined preparation, consistency, and an unwavering focus on his goal.

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His success story has inspired lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country, particularly because of his humble background and practical approach to exam preparation.

From Gaya ji to the top of the nation

A resident of Gaya in Bihar, Shubham had already demonstrated his academic excellence earlier this year by securing a 100 percentile score in JEE Main and finishing with AIR 6.

His performance in JEE Advanced, however, elevated him to the pinnacle of India's engineering entrance examinations. Coming from a family where his father runs a hardware business, Shubham's journey reflects determination, family support, and relentless hard work.

The biggest success mantra: Staying away from social media

One of the key factors behind Shubham's success was his conscious decision to avoid distractions.

In interviews after the results, he revealed that he largely stayed away from social media and restricted unnecessary mobile phone usage during his preparation years.

According to him, maintaining focus was crucial because JEE preparation is not a sprint but a marathon that requires sustained effort over a long period. By limiting distractions, he was able to devote his energy to studying, revision, and problem-solving.

Consistency over long study hours

Unlike the common perception that toppers study for 14 to 16 hours daily, Shubham emphasised quality over quantity.

Reports indicate that he maintained a disciplined schedule with focused study sessions, regular revisions, and continuous practice of questions.

His preparation strategy revolved around understanding concepts thoroughly rather than memorising formulas. He regularly solved mock tests and previous years' questions to improve accuracy and speed.

Family support became his biggest motivation

Shubham has repeatedly acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family throughout his preparation journey. He credited his parents' unwavering support and encouragement as major sources of motivation.

In interviews, he noted that seeing the happiness on his father's face after the results was one of the most rewarding moments of his life. The achievement, he said, belonged as much to his family as it did to him.

Learning through competition and friendship

Another interesting aspect of Shubham's journey was the healthy competition he shared with fellow aspirants. Reports indicate that he and JEE Advanced AIR 2 holder Kabeer Chhillar studied together, lived in the same hostel, and motivated each other throughout the preparation process.

Their friendship demonstrates how collaboration and mutual support can help students perform better in highly competitive examinations.