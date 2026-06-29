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'No third-language board exam in Class 10 for current students,' CBSE clarifies in new NEP-based guidelines on June 29

CBSE has clarified that students currently in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will not have a third-language board exam in the future. However, the new rule makes studying a third language compulsory for students starting from the Class 6 batch onward.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
'No third-language board exam in Class 10 for current students,' CBSE clarifies in new NEP-based guidelines on June 29
Image Credit: ANI

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