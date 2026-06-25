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'No voter to be left behind': NCERT highlights ECI’s inclusive and 'Fair' election process

The NCERT textbook praises the Election Commission for upholding free and fair elections. It emphasises its ability to manage misinformation while maintaining transparency.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
'No voter to be left behind': NCERT highlights ECI’s inclusive and 'Fair' election process
Image Credit: ANISource: ANI

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