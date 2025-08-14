Noida, Ghaziabad School Holiday: Four-Day Holiday Starts Today; Sparks Debate Over Learning Process

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has ordered the closure of government primary schools in Noida and Ghaziabad from August 14 to August 17, according to TOI reports. Private schools, however, remain unaffected and are expected to remain open on August 14.

The announcement of the holiday has sparked concern among teachers regarding its impact on the learning process. A primary school teacher in Noida pointed out that this four-day break comes soon after schools were closed for a week due to the Kanwar Yatra.

"Just a few days back, schools were closed for nearly a week due to the Kanwar Yatra. Now again there is a four-day holiday. This will hamper the teaching-learning process, especially for younger students," said a primary school teacher in Noida, TOI reported.

The four-day break includes a restricted holiday for Chehlum on August 14, Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Janmashtami holiday on August 16, and Sunday on August 17.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Noida, Rahul Panwar, clarified that private schools can decide whether to remain open on August 14. “Aug 14 is a restricted holiday. If any private school wants to remain open, they can,” he said.

However, on Aug 15, all schools will reopen briefly for flag hoisting and Independence Day celebrations, said the official.

Officials shared details of the Independence Day programme. "Majorly, Independence Day celebrations will take place in higher secondary schools on Thursday and Friday. Saturday is a holiday for Janmashtami," said Dharmendra Kumar, district inspector of schools (DIOS) of Ghaziabad, TOI reported.

Kumar also mentioned the other necessary instructions to all schools regarding flag hoisting, cultural events, and safety protocols.

On the other hand, another school teacher from Ghaziabad encouraged the announcement of a day break in school and said, "It's good that it's a long weekend. It gives everyone time to relax and recharge. Teachers, too, need some rest in the middle of a hectic term."