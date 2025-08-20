Noida Schools Holiday Tomorrow? Schools Closed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Due To Guru Dronacharya Mela On August 21; Check Details

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced that schools will remain closed on Thursday, August 21, due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela in Dankaur. The annual fair, held at the Guru Dronacharya temple in Greater Noida, attracts large crowds, leading to traffic diversions and road closures. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of children and to manage traffic smoothly. Parents confirmed that they were notified about the school closures via official WhatsApp groups and SMS messages from the schools. The updates were shared in advance to keep families informed and allow them to make necessary arrangements.

Event to be continued for 10 days

The fair is organised in honour of Guru Dronacharya, the teacher of the Kauravas and Pandavas from the Mahabharata. Celebrated on a grand scale, the event continues for around 10 days at Shri Drona Natya Shala and features several cultural programmes, activities, and competitions.

Ganesh Chaturthi school holiday

Students in India will also get a holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls next week on Wednesday, August 27. Additionally, Onam is set to begin on August 26, and schools across various states will remain closed to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, due to an IMD Red Alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, all schools, colleges, training centres, and anganwadis in Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala are closed today, August 20, 2025. However, educational institutions in Mumbai are functioning normally after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that no holiday had been announced for the city.

Red alert issued in Mumbai

While Mumbai is currently under an orange alert, the neighbouring Raigad district has been placed under a red alert, with predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has also forecast intense showers in parts of Thane and Palghar. Continuous downpours have caused disruptions in daily life across multiple districts, with flood-like conditions reported in low-lying areas. Meteorologists have linked this heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, combined with strengthening monsoon winds.