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Noida schools on alert amid spike in swine flu, dengue cases; Parents told to keep sick kids home

Students are being reminded to keep their hands clean and are being advised against unnecessarily touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Noida schools on alert amid spike in swine flu, dengue cases; Parents told to keep sick kids home
Image Credit: ians

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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