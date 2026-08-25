/Noida schools on alert amid spike in swine flu, dengue cases; Parents told to keep sick kids home

In view of a reported increase in swine flu and dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, several schools across the district have stepped up precautionary measures to protect children from seasonal illnesses and prevent infections from spreading among students.
School managements have sent out advisories urging parents to stay particularly attentive to their children's health. Schools have made it clear that children showing symptoms such as cold, cough, fever or flu should not be sent to school until they fully recover.
Parents have been asked to ensure that children with early signs of illness stay home and get adequate rest, seek medical advice wherever necessary, and avoid sending children to school merely to maintain attendance records.
As part of preventive efforts, several schools are actively educating children about the importance of regularly washing their hands, maintaining cleanliness, and following proper personal hygiene.
Students are being reminded to keep their hands clean and are being advised against unnecessarily touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.
School authorities are also paying close attention to keeping classrooms and common areas clean, ensuring sanitation protocols are followed properly across their premises.
With dengue cases also a growing concern, schools have stepped up monitoring of mosquito breeding sites and water accumulation within their premises.
Special care is being taken to ensure that stagnant water does not collect anywhere in or around school buildings.
Regular inspections are being carried out in areas such as coolers, flower pots, rooftops and other spots where water tends to accumulate, since stagnant water can turn into a mosquito breeding ground and heighten the risk of dengue transmission.
School authorities have further advised parents not to ignore symptoms that persist or worsen.
They have been asked to consult a doctor immediately if a child develops persistent fever, experiences extreme weakness, has difficulty breathing, or shows any other serious or concerning symptoms.
Schools have maintained that while regular attendance matters for a child's education, their health and safety must take priority.
Sending a child to school despite illness could put both the child and fellow students at risk, making timely precaution by parents essential.
School management believes that better coordination between the health department, schools and parents can help keep the spread of infection under control.
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