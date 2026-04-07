Not Jaipur, Not Jamshedpur: This city manufactures the highest number of pearls in India

In India, one city is famously known as the “City of Pearls” — Hyderabad. This name did not come overnight. Over many centuries, Hyderabad built a strong reputation for its pearl trade and craftsmanship. Even today, it remains one of the most important centres for pearls in the country.

Why is Hyderabad called the City of Pearls?

Hyderabad earned this title because of its long history of pearl trading and processing. Interestingly, it is not a coastal city, yet it became a major hub for pearls. The city’s markets are famous for high-quality pearls and beautiful jewellery made from them.

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The Role of Chandanpet in Pearl Crafting

Just outside Hyderabad lies a small village called Chandanpet. This place plays a big role in the pearl industry.

Most people in Chandanpet are involved in the delicate work of drilling pearls. This skill requires patience, precision, and steady hands. It has been passed down from one generation to another, making the village one of the largest centres for pearl drilling in India.

Royal Support Behind the Pearl Legacy

Hyderabad’s pearl tradition grew stronger during the rule of the Qutb Shahi dynasty and later the Asaf Jahi dynasty.

The rulers, especially the Nizams, loved jewellery and collected precious pearls. For them, pearls were not just ornaments but a symbol of luxury and status.

One of the most famous rulers, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was known for his immense wealth and is believed to have stored large quantities of pearls in his palace.

Connection with Basra Pearls

Before Hyderabad became famous, Basra was known worldwide for its high-quality pearls. These pearls were strong, shiny, and highly valued. Hyderabad imported many of these pearls to meet royal demand.

However, the pearl industry in Basra declined after oil exploration led to pollution in the region. As a result, many skilled pearl traders and artisans moved to Hyderabad.

How Hyderabad Became a Pearl Hub

When artisans from Basra settled in Hyderabad, they brought their skills in sorting, drilling, polishing, and grading pearls.

Their expertise, combined with local craftsmanship, helped Hyderabad grow into a major pearl trading centre. Over time, the city’s markets became famous for their fine pearl jewellery.

Hyderabad’s title as the “City of Pearls” is deeply connected to its history, royal heritage, and skilled craftsmanship. From small workshops to busy markets, the pearl tradition continues to thrive. Even today, the shine of pearls remains an important part of Hyderabad’s identity and culture.