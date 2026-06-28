/Not Kerala, but this Indian state has nearly 100% literacy; Check the most literate state

India's literacy landscape continues to improve, with the national literacy rate reaching 80.9% for people aged seven years and above, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24.
The latest data has placed Mizoram at the top of the literacy rankings with 98.2%, making it the country's first state to achieve the status of a 'fully literate' state under the Union government's ULLAS initiative.
The rankings highlight significant regional disparities, with several northeastern and southern states recording high literacy rates, while a few larger states continue to lag behind.
According to the PLFS 2023-24 data:
The survey also identifies the states with the lowest literacy levels:
Mizoram scripted history in May 2025 after being declared India's first fully literate state.
Under the Ministry of Education's ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, a state is considered fully literate once it crosses the 95% literacy benchmark.
The achievement was made possible through sustained literacy campaigns, community participation and adult education initiatives, resulting in a literacy rate of 98.2%.
Despite the improvement in the national literacy rate, the PLFS report points to persistent disparities across gender and regions. Urban areas continue to record higher literacy rates than rural regions, while male literacy remains higher than female literacy in several states.
These gaps underline the need for continued investment in school education, adult literacy programmes and equitable access to learning opportunities.
As India works towards achieving universal literacy, the success stories of states like Mizoram offer a model for community-driven educational reforms, while the lower-ranked states highlight areas where targeted policy interventions remain essential.
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