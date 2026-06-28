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Not Kerala, but this Indian state has nearly 100% literacy; Check the most literate state

The latest data has placed this state at the top of the literacy rankings with 98.2%, making it the country's first state to achieve the status of a 'fully literate' state under the Union government's ULLAS initiative

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Not Kerala, but this Indian state has nearly 100% literacy; Check the most literate state

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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