‘Not my answer sheet’: CBSE class 12 student raises serious evaluation concerns

CBSE answer sheet: A fresh controversy has emerged around the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) post-result process after Class 12 students alleged that the answer sheet uploaded on the board’s portal did not belong to them.

Also Read: CBSE 12 Revaluation 2026: Window opens today at cbseit.in; check fees, date and other details

The claim, shared on social media, has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and answer-sheet verification process.

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The incident comes at a time when several students across the country have already raised concerns regarding portal crashes, blurred scanned copies, payment glitches, and technical issues during the re-evaluation process.

Student claims uploaded answer sheet is ‘completely different’

According to reports circulating online, the student alleged that the handwriting visible in the scanned Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE did not match their own.

The student reportedly claimed that the uploaded document appeared to belong to another candidate altogether.

I am a CBSE Class 12 student.



After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.



Today we received the copies.



And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

Screenshots and social media posts related to the issue quickly gained attention, with many students expressing concern over the reliability of the digital evaluation and answer-sheet upload process.

There is also another student who claims that scanned copy of her Chemistry answer sheet does not match her handwriting.

I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses.

For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting. pic.twitter.com/laINaEMAP3 — Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026

OSM system faces fresh scrutiny

The controversy has once again brought CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system under scrutiny. Under the OSM process, answer sheets are scanned digitally and evaluated electronically instead of traditional manual checking.

While the system was introduced to improve efficiency and transparency, students have recently complained about unclear scans, mismatched uploads, and technical difficulties during the verification process.

Students earlier reported portal crashes and payment glitches

Over the past week, several students and parents complained about repeated failures on the CBSE re-evaluation portal. Many users reported login issues, payment failures, and difficulties accessing scanned copies of answer books.

CBSE had earlier acknowledged technical problems affecting the portal and stated that efforts were underway to restore smooth functioning. The board also extended deadlines for obtaining scanned answer sheets after widespread complaints from students.

Fee-related complaints added to student frustration

Apart from technical glitches, students also reported unusual fee-related issues during the answer-sheet application process. Some claimed that incorrect payment amounts were displayed while applying for scanned copies and re-evaluation services.

CBSE later clarified that refunds would be processed in cases where excess fees were deducted due to technical errors.

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Social media reactions intensify debate

The alleged mismatch in the uploaded Physics answer sheet triggered strong reactions online. Several students questioned the accuracy of the digital scanning and evaluation system, while others demanded greater transparency in the post-result process.

Education observers say the controversy has amplified concerns among students already anxious about board exam results and rechecking procedures.

CBSE yet to respond

As of now, CBSE has not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the student’s allegation regarding the mismatched answer sheet. However, the board has repeatedly maintained that the OSM evaluation process follows strict monitoring and moderation mechanisms.

The latest controversy is likely to increase pressure on the board to strengthen verification systems and improve technical infrastructure during the re-evaluation process.

Experts note that while digital evaluation systems can speed up assessment and reduce manual errors, technical reliability becomes crucial when handling lakhs of student answer sheets.

The current row has also sparked broader discussions on data accuracy, answer-sheet handling, and transparency in large-scale digital examination systems across India.