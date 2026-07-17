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'Nothing bigger than this': NEET topper Aryan Gupta’s family celebrates AIR 1 success

Ludhiana’s Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1 in NEET UG 2026 with 715 marks, crediting hard work, discipline, teachers’ guidance, and strong family support for his success. He now aims to join AIIMS Delhi and pursue a career in oncology, while advising aspirants to stay consistent and trust their mentors.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
'Nothing bigger than this': NEET topper Aryan Gupta’s family celebrates AIR 1 success
Image Credit: ANI

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