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NPAT result 2026 likely today at npat.nmims.edu; Check merit status

NPAT result 2026 : Aspirants can access their scorecards and merit positions through the official NPAT portal at npat.nmims.edu using their login credentials.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
NPAT result 2026 likely today at npat.nmims.edu; Check merit status

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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