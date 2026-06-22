/NPAT result 2026 likely today at npat.nmims.edu; Check merit status

NPAT result 2026 : The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will declare the NPAT result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes.
Aspirants can access their scorecards and merit positions through the official NPAT portal npat.nmims.edu using their login credentials.
NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) is conducted by NMIMS for admission to a range of undergraduate courses, including BBA, BCom, BSc Finance, BBA FinTech, BSc Economics and several other programmes offered across its campuses.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
The NPAT 2026 result contains several important details, including:
Unlike many entrance examinations, NMIMS does not typically publish a common downloadable merit list. Instead, candidates can check their individual merit position through their login dashboard.
Admission offers are made based on merit rank, programme preference and seat availability.
Candidates who appeared in multiple attempts are evaluated using their best valid score for merit preparation.
Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will have to complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline. The process generally includes:
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official NPAT admission portal for programme-wise merit updates, fee payment schedules and document verification deadlines.
Admissions through NPAT are available for several undergraduate programmes, including:
Other NMIMS undergraduate courses across campuses
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