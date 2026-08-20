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NPE 1986: 40 years later, How much of Rajiv Gandhi's education vision was fulfilled?

From residential schools for rural toppers to a literacy rate that has nearly doubled, India's most ambitious education blueprint has quietly delivered on more of its promise than it is often given credit for.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
NPE 1986: 40 years later, How much of Rajiv Gandhi's education vision was fulfilled?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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