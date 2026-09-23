/NSP 2026-27 scholarship update: From dual benefits to new verification process; Check what’s changed

The government has revised scholarship rules under the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the academic year 2026-27. The new changes aim to make the system more flexible and fair, ensuring that eligible students can benefit from multiple types of scholarships without unnecessary restrictions.
If a student is already receiving a welfare-based scholarship and then qualifies for a merit-based one too, they won't be turned away. It works the other way round as well. More doors open, basically.
CBSE has told every affiliated school to make sure students, parents, and other stakeholders actually know about these changes. More awareness, more eligible kids benefiting.
It goes back to 2024-25. The NSP's deduplication system kept flagging students as "duplicate beneficiaries", except they weren't duplicates at all. They were just getting mixed up between different scholarship categories.
Turns out different departments weren't on the same page about how scholarships should be classified. That gap created overlapping eligibility criteria and, unsurprisingly, a lot of confusion. So now, ministries have been told to classify their schemes clearly, with no more ambiguity.
Merit-based scholarships reward academic performance: good grades, strong exam results, and similar achievements. NMMSS, the Central Sector Scheme, and INSPIRE all fall in this bucket.
Welfare-based scholarships work differently. They're meant to support students from specific communities or economically weaker backgrounds; think pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC, ST, OBC, and minority students.
A few changes worth knowing:
Student details entered during the first application will be saved and reused for future applications
For new applications, students only need to fill scheme-specific details and upload required documents
If an application is marked as defective, only scheme-specific details can be edited. Other changes will require withdrawal of all applications
Updates in L1 Verification Stage
Fee details entered during the first application will be automatically used in future applications
All applications of a student will be visible to the Institute Nodal Officer (INO)
Deficiencies will be clearly categorized into scheme-specific and general/academic issues
Changes in L2 Verification Stage
All applications submitted by a student will be visible to L2 Nodal Officers across schemes
This will help maintain consistency in decisions across multiple applications
If there are issues in general or academic details, all applications will be flagged under the “Red Flag” category
The revised scholarship rules aim to remove confusion and make the process smoother for students across India. With clearer classification and improved systems, the government hopes to ensure fair access to financial support and encourage more students to apply for scholarships.
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