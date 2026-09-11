/NTA announces CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here

NTA has officially declared the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam, and candidates can now log in to check their scores and ranks. Over 1.5 lakh people appeared for this exam nationwide, a serious turnout.
The National Testing Agency has released the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination on its official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their credentials to check their results and ranks.
This year, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the exam, out of 1,87,739 who registered.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Update! The Result and Rank for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Examination have been declared. Candidates can check their result and rank through the official website. Visit: https://t.co/w2ItqQo1ZO Helpline 011-40759000 Email - csirnet@nta.ac.in #CSIRUGCNET #CSIRNET #NTA #NTAUpdate #CSIRUGCNET2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 10, 2026
NTA conducted the exam over two days, July 17 and 18, spanning five subjects. Before results were out, the agency had already released the final answer key and scorecards on August 29. This gave candidates a chance to cross-check their responses ahead of time. Those answer keys, covering all five subjects, are still sitting on the website. Just log in, and you can download them.
CSIR-UGC NET isn't just another test. It decides eligibility for three big things:
Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
Assistant Professor positions
PhD admissions
Depending on how a candidate scores, they could land a fellowship, step into teaching, or move ahead with doctoral studies at universities across the country.
Candidates can follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in
Find and click the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result link
Log in with your credentials
Download your result
In case of any queries or issues, candidates can contact NTA through:
Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700
Email: csirnet@nta.ac.in
With the results now out, candidates can take the next step in their academic or teaching careers. Those who have qualified can proceed with fellowship, teaching opportunities, or PhD admissions as per their eligibility.
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