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  • /NTA announces CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here

NTA announces CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here

The National Testing Agency has declared the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results for over 1.5 lakh candidates on its official website. Candidates can check their scores, ranks, and final answer keys online using their login credentials.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
NTA announces CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here
Image Credit: CSIR UGC NET June 2026 result

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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