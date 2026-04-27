NTA announces NEET UG 2026 exam day guidelines, check details here

NEET exam day guidelines: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG admit card 2026 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET hall ticket, the NTA has also issued exam day guidelines for the appearing candidates.

Candidates must know that the exam day guidelines are the most important instructions that need to be followed on the exam day. Also, failing to which can lead to cancel of candidature. Therefore, students must carefully read and follow all instructions to avoid any issues on the examination day.

Also Read: NEET admit card 2026 out

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NEET reporting time 2026

Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. As per the hall ticket, the entry time for the candidates is 11 AM. Also, the gate will be closed at 1:30 PM sharp. This means that no entry wil be given after the gate closing time.

The NEET exam 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026, between 2 PM to 5 PM in offline mode

After completion of the exam, candidates must wait for instructions from the invigilator before leaving their seats, ensuring an orderly exit process.

What to carry for the NEET exam 2026

Students are required to bring the following items to the exam centre:

Printed admit card with self-declaration (undertaking) Postcard-size photograph pasted in the designated space One additional photograph (same as uploaded in the application form) Valid photo ID proof PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must ensure all details in the self-declaration form are filled in advance in clear handwriting.

Also Read: NEET dress code 2026

NEET dress code and security checks

Candidates are advised to follow the prescribed dress code and visit the centre early to allow time for security checks. Frisking will be conducted using handheld metal detectors, and entry without proper documents will not be permitted.

Items Allowed and Prohibited

Only limited items are allowed inside the exam hall, including:

Transparent water bottle Required documents

Strictly prohibited items include:

Mobile phones Electronic gadgets Any personal belongings No storage facility will be provided at the exam centre, and authorities will not be responsible for lost items.

Exam conduct and unfair means

Candidates must maintain discipline and avoid any unfair practices. The examination centres are under CCTV surveillance and equipped with jammers. Any involvement in cheating or impersonation may lead to strict action, including disqualification.

The NTA has also introduced AI-based monitoring systems to detect suspicious behaviour during and after the exam.

OMR sheet and exit process

After completing the exam, candidates must:

Submit the OMR answer sheet (both original and office copy) Take the test booklet with them

Candidates should ensure that their OMR sheet carries the invigilator’s signature.

Additional Instructions

No bio-breaks will be allowed during the first and last half-hour of the exam Biometric attendance may be taken again after breaks Rough work must be done only in the space provided in the test booklet

Candidates are advised to regularly check official NTA websites and their registered email/SMS for updates. In case of any queries, they can contact the NTA helpline or email support.

With strict guidelines and enhanced monitoring measures in place, candidates must adhere to all instructions to ensure a smooth examination experience. Proper preparation, along with compliance with rules, will help avoid last-minute complications on exam day.





