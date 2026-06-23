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NTA conducted NEET re-exam in just 38 days, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Education minister highlighted that despite the tight schedule, the NTA coordinated with state administrations, local authorities and examination centres across the country to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
NTA conducted NEET re-exam in just 38 days, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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