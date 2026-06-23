/NTA conducted NEET re-exam in just 38 days, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has praised the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-examination within just 38 days, calling it a major administrative achievement.
Speaking about the re-exam process, Pradhan said the agency successfully completed all necessary arrangements, including candidate registration, examination logistics, security measures and result processing, in a much shorter timeframe than is typically required for large-scale national examinations.
According to the minister, such examinations generally take around six months to plan and execute.
However, the NTA managed to organise the NEET UG re-exam in just over a month while ensuring transparency and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.
The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted following concerns raised regarding the original examination.
Given the scale of the test and the number of candidates involved, the re-exam posed a significant logistical challenge for the testing agency.
Pradhan highlighted that despite the tight schedule, the NTA coordinated with state administrations, local authorities and examination centres across the country to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.
The minister noted that the re-exam was conducted under stringent security protocols.
Measures included biometric verification, face authentication, CCTV surveillance, frisking of candidates and deployment of AI-based monitoring systems to detect suspicious activity.
The NTA had earlier stated that multiple layers of security were put in place to prevent malpractice and maintain the credibility of the examination process.
Pradhan's remarks come at a time when the NTA has been under intense public scrutiny over the conduct of various entrance examinations.
By successfully conducting the NEET UG re-test within 38 days, the agency demonstrated its ability to handle one of the country's largest entrance examinations under challenging circumstances, he said.
The minister also appreciated the efforts of examination officials, state governments, district administrations and security agencies that contributed to the successful conduct of the re-examination.
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